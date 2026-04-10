Trump meeting with NATO chief devolved into ‘tirade of insults’

A closed-door meeting earlier this week between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte descended into a heated exchange, with one European official describing it as "nothing but a tirade of insults," according to US media.

Politico reported on Thursday that the meeting, held on Wednesday, exposed deepening strains within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization over the Iran conflict.

Trump vented frustration during the White House meeting, criticizing European allies for refusing to support US-Israeli actions against Iran. "It went (to) sh*t," one official told Politico.

"The conversation was nothing but a tirade of insults." The sources added that Trump also "apparently threatened to do just about anything," suggesting possible reprisals.

Officials familiar with the talks said Trump appeared to press allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though a White House official denied any formal demands, stating: "As President Trump said yesterday, NATO was tested, and they failed … He has zero expectations for NATO at this point and did not ask them for anything."

NATO countries, in contrast, point out that Trump started the Iran war without consulting them and that there was no attack on the US to trigger the alliance's collective defense mechanism.

Allies offer limited support as NATO avoids action

Trump later escalated his criticism on his social media platform Truth Social, writing: "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!!!"

Members of the alliance voiced shock last year as Trump stepped up his demands that Denmark-a NATO member-give up its territory of Greenland to the US, with the president sometimes suggesting force could be used.

NATO invoked Article 5, for collective defense, exactly once, in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the US.

Rutte acknowledged this week's tensions but defended the exchange as constructive. "I sensed his disappointment about the fact that he felt that too many allies were not with him," Rutte said during remarks in Washington.

European leaders meanwhile signaled conditional support following a ceasefire.

Friedrich Merz said Germany could help secure navigation after peace, while Fabien Mandon said France was considering "strictly defensive" options. John Healey added that the UK had no immediate follow-up plans.

Despite the friction, NATO diplomats in Brussels reported no operational decisions following the meeting, as Rutte sought to reassure that the alliance remained intact.

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a step toward a possible broader agreement to halt a conflict launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28 that has left thousands killed and wounded.

In his two non-consecutive terms as president, Trump has been openly contemptuous and dismissive of NATO, and has spoken numerous times about possibly leaving the alliance.



