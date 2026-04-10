TEHRAN EXPRESSES APPRECIATION FOR TURKISH PEOPLES IMPRESSIVE SOLIDARITY WITH IRAN

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed Tehran's appreciation for "the impressive solidarity of the Turkish people with Iran," the Iranian Presidency said late Thursday.

"We appreciate Türkiye's position in condemning the brutal attacks against Iran, and especially the impressive solidarity of the Turkish people with Iran," Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Iranian president also expressed gratitude to "some friendly and neighboring countries," during the call, the statement added.

During their discussion, the leaders also exchanged views on solutions to end the war.

The ceasefire agreement reached between Iran and the US, which also includes Israel, should cover all fronts in the region, including Lebanon, Pezeshkian stressed.

He also urged the international community and Islamic countries to pressure Israel "to stop aggression and crimes against regional countries, especially Lebanon."

Iran accepted the ceasefire to preserve regional stability and prevent the expansion of conflicts, Pezeshkian stated, adding: "Continuation of the ceasefire depends on the other side's genuine compliance with its obligations."

The phone call took place after heated hostilities in the region spurred by US and Israeli joint strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, which left thousands dead and wounded.

On Tuesday, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week truce aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war.