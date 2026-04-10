News World Palace beat Fiorentina 3-0, Mainz hit two against Strasbourg

Palace beat Fiorentina 3-0, Mainz hit two against Strasbourg

In Thursday's Conference League quarter-final action, Crystal Palace cruised past twice-finalists Fiorentina 3-0, and Mainz downed Strasbourg 2-0.

DPA WORLD Published April 10,2026 Subscribe

Crystal Palace defeated twice finalists Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday in the Conference League quarter-finals and Mainz downed Strasbourg 2-0.



FA Cup winners Palace led when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a 24th minute penalty, sending goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way.



It was 2-0 eight minutes later when Tyrick Mitchell scored in off the post on the rebound of Mateta's effort saved by De Gea. IsmaïlaSarr headed the third in the 90th to put Palace in command of the tie which concludes next week in Florence.



In Mainz, Kaishu Sano opened the scoring in the 11th, getting the ball in midfield, playing a one-two with fellow Japanese Sota Kawasaki, running past two defenders and scoring in off the right post with a deflected shot.



The hosts marched on and made it 2-0 in the 19th when Stefan Posch had plenty of space to volley a Paul Nebel corner kick into the roof of the net.



Strasbourg improved after the break as Valentin Barco hit the crossbar and Diego Moreira was denied by goalkeeper Daniel Batz on the rebound as Mainz held on.



Elsewhere, Spain's Rayo Vallecano claimed a 3-0 victory from first half-goals by Ilias Akhomach and Unai Lopez plus a 74th-minute penalty converted by Isi Palazón.



Shakhtar Donetsk left it late before beating AZ Alkmaar with another 3-0 scoreline from Pedrinho's 72nd minute stunner into the top right corner followed by an Alisson Santana brace in the 81st and 83rd.



The return legs are next Thursday.











