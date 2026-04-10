Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 rises to 1,953

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 1,953, with 6,303 injured, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the wave of Israeli attacks on April 8 killed 357 people and injured 1,223 others.

It added that the figures remain preliminary as rescue teams continue clearing rubble, noting that a large number of remains require DNA testing to confirm the identities of victims.

A US State Department official told Anadolu on Thursday that the US will host direct talks between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The expected talks come after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.