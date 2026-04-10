Pakistan vows to ‘do best for success’ of US-Iran talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday pledged that his country will "do its best for the success" of the rare direct talks between the US and Iran starting Saturday in Islamabad to end a war that has disrupted energy supplies, businesses, and daily life in the wider Middle East.

"Tomorrow, the leadership of both countries (the US and Iran) will be in Islamabad on our sincere invitation to hold talks. Pakistan will do its best for the success of the talks, which is a tough task. The result is in Allah's hand," Sharif said in a televised address to the nation.

"This phase of talks is a make-or-break to seek a permanent ceasefire," he observed.

Thanking Washington and Tehran for agreeing to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Islamabad on Wednesday, Sharif urged the nation "to pray for the success of the talks, which will save thousands of lives."

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on Wednesday, 39 days after the US and Israel initiated attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

As part of the ceasefire deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.

US Vice President JD Vance left Washington Friday aboard Air Force Two and is leading a delegation, which includes President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Iranian delegation, which is likely to be led by the Iranian parliament's speaker, Bagher Qalibaf, and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is expected to arrive anytime Friday night, according to Pakistani sources.