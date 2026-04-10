North Korea leader meets China’s top diplomat, vows to deepen strategic ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, reaffirming close bilateral ties and pledging to deepen strategic cooperation with Beijing, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, took place during Wang's two-day visit to North Korea at the invitation of its Foreign Ministry.

It marks the first visit to North Korea by any Chinese foreign minister since 2019.

Wang conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and praised North Korea's recent political gatherings, expressing confidence in the country's continued socialist development, the statement added.

"Faced with a complex and volatile international situation, China and the DPRK should firmly safeguard their respective sovereignty, security, and development interests," Wang said.

He added that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional affairs and contribute to safeguarding the common interests of developing countries as well as maintaining world peace and development.

Kim, in turn, welcomed Wang's visit and reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to strengthening ties with Beijing.

He described relations between the two countries as having reached "a new height" and emphasized that closer cooperation aligns with the shared interests of both nations.

The North Korean leader also voiced support for China's positions on key international issues, including sovereignty and territorial integrity on matters such as Taiwan, according to the Chinese statement.

During the visit, Wang also held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and visited a memorial for Chinese war veterans, underscoring historical ties between the two countries.