Israel removes Spain from military coordination center in Kiryat Gat over criticism of wars

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced removing Spain from the military coordination center in Kiryat Gat over criticism of Israel's wars.

In a video statement posted on US social media company X, Netanyahu said: "I will not allow any country to wage a diplomatic war against us without paying a heavy price."

In an attack on Spain for its condemnation of Israeli annihilation wars, he claimed the country "defames" Israeli soldiers, and ordered its removal from the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat (southern Israel).

The US established the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Oct. 17 to monitor the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war on Gaza.

Dozens of countries participate in the center.

Israeli-Spanish relations have witnessed a significant decline in the past two years after Spain opposed the war on Gaza, recognized a Palestinian state, and most recently opposed the war on Iran and Lebanon, calling for sanctions against Israel.





























