Former junta chief takes oath as Myanmar’s new president

Myanmar's former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in on Friday as the country's 11th president.

He took the oath during a session of the Union Parliament in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.

He addressed parliament following the oath ceremony.

Min was elected earlier this month after winning more than half the votes in parliament.

The 69-year-old served as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, from 2011 until stepping down in March to run for the presidency.

He effectively ruled Myanmar since leading a military coup in 2021 that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Following five years in power, Min oversaw a three-phase election process beginning in late December that resulted in a victory for pro-military parties, including the Union Solidarity and Development Party. The new parliament convened for its first session on March 16.