Dutch foreign minister says NATO membership aligns with US interests, highlights Türkiye’s key role

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said NATO membership remains vital not only for Europe but also for the US' own security interests, while emphasizing Türkiye's strategic importance on the alliance's southern flank, particularly in counterterrorism and regional stability efforts.

Speaking to Anadolu during a visit to Ankara, Berendsen discussed Türkiye-Netherlands relations, preparations for the 2026 NATO summit in the Turkish capital and wider regional security developments.

STRONG BILATERAL TIES, TÜRKİYE'S ROLE IN NATO



Berendsen described relations between the Netherlands and Türkiye as strong, noting that his trip to Türkiye was among his first foreign visits since taking office about six weeks ago and reflected the importance the Netherlands attaches to bilateral cooperation.

"I'm here now. That is also to show how we value the relationship with Turkey." Berendsen said. "Indeed, as NATO partners, when it comes to security in the wider region, Turkey plays a very important role and we want to cooperate with the country to make sure that we have a secure future together."

He highlighted Türkiye's role in maintaining security on NATO's southern flank and supporting counterterrorism efforts, saying cooperation with Ankara remains essential for strengthening the alliance's broader security posture.

NATO SUMMIT IN ANKARA TO FOCUS ON UNITY, BURDEN-SHARING



Referring to the upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place in Ankara in 2026, Berendsen said the meeting would demonstrate Türkiye's importance within the alliance and help reinforce unity among member states.

He said a key objective of the summit would be "to show unity" and strengthen burden-sharing among European allies, including both the Netherlands and Türkiye.

He recalled that the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague focused primarily on defense spending and the perceived threat from Russia on NATO's eastern flank but said broader security challenges across alliance territory also require attention.

"...The summit last time was about defense spending and the main challenge there was the Russian threat on the east flank," Berendsen said. "Obviously there are more threats when it comes to NATO territory and Turkey of course plays a very important role on the southern flank."

On debates about a possible US withdrawal from NATO, Berendsen stressed Washington's continued participation remains essential.

"NATO is crucial for our security and the US is very important for our security as an important NATO partner," he said.

"...But it's also in the US's interest to remain in NATO (4:19) and to play an important part because we have in the end the same security interests that we all need to deliver," he added.

He said European allies, including the Netherlands, are prepared to respond to US concerns over burden-sharing by increasing their responsibilities within the alliance.

CONCERNS OVER REGIONAL TENSIONS, HUMANITARIAN SITUATION



Turning to regional tensions, Berendsen expressed concern over the risk of renewed escalation following a temporary ceasefire between the US, Iran and Israel, saying uncertainty remains about whether tensions could rise again in the coming period.

He also pointed to concerns over Iran's regional activities and the potential economic impact of instability in the Strait of Hormuz on European markets.

Berendsen stressed the need for international coordination to reduce tensions and develop a long-term plan involving regional actors. He said such a plan should also include measures to protect the Iranian population.

Addressing the situation in Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon, Berendsen said the humanitarian conditions remain alarming and require sustained attention despite ongoing regional tensions.

"We need international pressure to make sure that humanitarian aid and support can go into Gaza, can go into the West Bank," he said. "We are worried about the violence, colonist violence on the West Bank."

He added that rising tensions in Lebanon could further strain an already fragile situation, particularly in terms of refugees and domestic conditions.

Berendsen said the Netherlands continues to monitor these developments alongside its international partners, while also keeping a close watch on the war between Russia and Ukraine, which he described as "a very important security risk" for Europe.