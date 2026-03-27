Israel, US differ over plan to end war

Disagreements have emerged between Israel and the United States over a proposed US plan to end the war with Iran, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Thursday.

According to KAN, the dispute centers on three main issues: the future of Iran's ballistic missile program, the transfer of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency, and easing economic sanctions on Tehran.

Reports on Wednesday said a 15-point US proposal to halt attacks on Iran had been conveyed to Tehran via Pakistan, alongside claims Washington is considering a one-month temporary ceasefire to pave the way for negotiations.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Thursday, citing an unnamed official, that Tehran had formally delivered its response to the US proposal through mediators.

The response included demands to halt attacks and assassinations on all fronts, guarantees against renewed war, compensation, and recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

KAN cited unnamed Israeli political sources as saying talks between Israel and the United States are ongoing, with possible amendments to the proposal under consideration.

An Israeli source also claimed Iran "is already speaking the language of the final stage of the war," while continuing to present significant demands during ongoing contacts.

The source added that there are Israeli concerns that US President Donald Trump may push for a temporary ceasefire to advance negotiations with Tehran.

No date has been set for a possible meeting between US and Iranian officials despite reports of Pakistani mediation.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.