Turkish Technic signs long-term component support deal with Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm of Turkish flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has signed a long-term component pool agreement with Centrum Air, Uzbekistan's largest private airline, covering its Airbus A320 fleet.

The deal marks the start of cooperation between Turkish Technic and Centrum Air, part of Centrum Holding. It is also Turkish Technic's first agreement with an Uzbekistan-based airline, according to a Turkish Technic statement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Centrum Air will benefit from Turkish Technic's extensive component inventory, enabling uninterrupted operations through the company's fast and comprehensive spare parts supply services.

"We are delighted to welcome one of the largest air carriers in Central Asia to our expanding customer network. This long-term agreement will lay the foundation for a close collaboration in the future. With our years of experience in component pool services, we will ensure they can continue their operations efficiently," said Turkish Technic CEO Mikail Akbulut. "We look forward to a lasting partnership that will grow and thrive in the years to come."

Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, Centrum Holding's founder and CEO, hailed the agreement as a major milestone in strengthening the reliability and efficiency of the company's operations.

"Access to a comprehensive component support infrastructure will enable us to maintain high levels of operational continuity as we continue to expand our fleet and network across key regional and international markets. We value Turkish Technic's global expertise and are confident that this collaboration will support our long-term growth and operational excellence," he added.