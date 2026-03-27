UK will not join Iran war, Premier Starmer reiterates

The British prime minister on Friday reiterated that the UK is not going to join the war in the Middle East, citing a "clear difference" between him and US President Donald Trump on the war.

"I have been clear I'm not going to join the war," Keir Starmer told Sky News in Finland on Thursday, where he went to attend the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting.

He stated that there is a "clear difference" in opinion between him and the US president.

"My own view is that a lot of what is said and done has been to put pressure on me to change my mind, but I'm not going to do so," added Starmer.

His remarks came amid turmoil in ties between the two transatlantic allies as the US president renewed his criticism of the UK for refusing to allow the US military access to British bases for the US and Israel's initial strike on Iran on Feb. 28.

The UK eventually allowed them access for "defensive" action as Iran fired missiles and drones all over the Gulf, but Starmer has since stressed that the UK will not join the Iran war.

For nearly a month, the US and Israel have carried out an air offensive on Iran, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



