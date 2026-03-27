Türkiye says no threat at Incirlik base after siren claims

Turkish National Defense Ministry (MSB) sources on Friday dismissed social media claims that sirens sounded at the Incirlik air base in southern Türkiye, saying there was no attack or adverse situation and describing the reports as a false alarm.

In a written statement, the sources said posts circulating online alleged that sirens had been heard at the 10th Main Jet Base Command in Adana's Incirlik district.

"There is no attack or any negative situation," the sources said, adding that the reports were "assessed to be a false alarm."





