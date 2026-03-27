Erdoğan: The international system is in crisis

President Erdoğan sent a video message to the STRATCOM Summit 2026 program.



Expressing his hope that the summit, themed "Rifts, Crises, Narratives, and Search for Order in the International System," would be beneficial, Erdoğan stated in his message:

"We are going through a challenging period where power competition has spread to different areas such as energy, technology, and trade; where problems are being attempted to be solved with weapons instead of dialogue; and where genocides, wars, and crises are escalating further.

An end to tragedies that pierce all our hearts, as in Gaza, and the re-establishment of peace, tranquility, and stability in our region and throughout the world are more crucial than ever before.



To prevent new and false narratives, contrived to distort facts even when the truth is as clear as day, we must further strengthen communication and cooperation mechanisms today.



At this point, it is inevitable for international actors, including academics, civil society organizations, and think tanks, in addition to states and governments, to take more initiative and be more active.



As Türkiye, we will resolutely continue our principled, determined, and peace-oriented stance, which centers on humanitarian values and justice, and mobilize all our resources to rebuild peace and security not only in our region but throughout the world."