Spanish premier says Iran war ‘big mistake,’ urges candor with US

Spain's prime minister described the war in Iran as "a big mistake," urging a more candid approach toward the US in an interview published Friday.

"Good allies are like good friends. We tell each other the truth no matter what," Pedro Sanchez told The Wall Street Journal, explaining his opposition to US President Donald Trump's diplomacy, in which he believes the benefits of speaking openly about disagreements with Washington instead of avoiding confrontation.

"In my view, this war in Iran is a big mistake for the world and therefore for the US," he said.

Sanchez also framed Spain's "no to war" approach as a counterweight to what he described as impulsive decision-making.

"In this world where decisions are more and more driven by impulse, from Spain we offer the opposite: We offer predictability," he said.

Despite tensions and Trump's "Spain has been terrible" and "we don't want anything to do with Spain" comments following Madrid's refusal to use its bases for the Iran war, Sanchez maintained a measured tone in bilateral relations with the US.

Spanish officials previously have downplayed Trump's threats of economic retaliation, expressing confidence that Washington cannot impose trade measures on a single EU market.

Sanchez also noted that the US exports more to Spain than it imports.

"We have a temporary disagreement, but I think that the relationship between the US and Spain is closer than ever," he said, adding, "Americans love Spain."



