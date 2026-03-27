Belgian government greenlights plan for centralized migration authority

The Belgian government has approved a plan to establish a centralized migration authority through the creation of a new Federal Public Service (FPS) for Migration, the country's Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt announced on Friday.

The reform aims to bring together Belgium's fragmented migration and asylum structures under a single administrative umbrella, improving coordination and efficiency across services, according to broadcaster RTBF.

Currently, key migration bodies operate under different authorities.

The Office of Foreigners, the Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons, and the Council for Alien Law Litigation fall under the Interior Ministry, while Fedasil operates separately, and age assessments for foreign minors are handled by the Justice Ministry.

Under the approved plan, the new FPS migration will include four general directorates: Protection, Access and Stay, Reception, and Return.

Two cross-cutting units will also be created to support all departments, focusing on vulnerable groups such as unaccompanied minors and on security-related issues, including radicalization and human trafficking.

According to the government, the centralized structure is expected to accelerate asylum procedures by reducing administrative fragmentation.

Officials said the initiative will also serve as a pilot project for broader reforms aimed at centralizing support services, such as IT, infrastructure, and procurement, across federal administrations.

Belgium, especially Brussels, is facing a prolonged migration and asylum crisis. Limited capacity and fragmented institutions have left some asylum seekers without the accommodation they are legally entitled to, forcing them onto the streets.

Dispersed responsibilities and a rising number of applications have slowed procedures, strained coordination, and led to overcrowded centers and growing political tensions. Human rights groups often call the situation "unacceptable."