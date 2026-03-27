Vice President Vance takes forefront in US efforts to broker Iran peace

US Vice President JD Vance has emerged as a key figure in Washington's efforts to broker peace with Iran amid the ongoing war, now nearly a month old, as diplomatic contacts intensify through regional mediators, US media reported on Friday.

According to an Axios report, Vance has taken a leading role in behind-the-scenes diplomacy, holding multiple discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and engaging with Gulf allies while maintaining indirect communication channels with Iranian officials.

The report said the White House views Vance as a central negotiator due to his senior position and his skepticism toward prolonged military engagements, positioning him as a suitable envoy for sensitive talks.

Vance's diplomatic efforts include coordination with countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, focusing on de-escalation, potential peace negotiations, and regional security dynamics.

US President Donald Trump formally confirmed Vance's role on Thursday, asking him to brief officials on Iran and noting he is working alongside Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, on ongoing negotiations.

White House officials told Axios that Vance's senior standing and opposition to prolonged overseas conflicts make him a more appealing interlocutor for Iran than Witkoff and Kushner, with Witkoff recommending him as lead negotiator.

"If the Iranians can't strike a deal with Vance, they don't get a deal. He's the best they're gonna get," a senior administration official said.

A White House official said Witkoff and Kushner are still handling negotiations, while Vance is prepared to take a larger role if talks progress.

White House officials suspected some Israeli figures tried to undermine Vance after a tense call with Netanyahu, where he questioned overly optimistic war expectations.

US and Israeli sources also denied reports that Vance shouted at Netanyahu, calling the claims inaccurate, the report said.

"Before the war, Bibi (Netanyahu) really sold it to the president as being easy, as regime change being a lot likelier than it was," a US source said. But "the VP was clear-eyed about some of those statements," the source added.

The report said that Vance initially voiced skepticism about the war's duration, goals, and impact on US resources, but backed a strategy of overwhelming force once Trump decided to proceed.

While supportive of Israel, Vance remains wary of divergences in US and Israeli objectives and is expected to follow Trump's direction in pursuing a preferred outcome, Vance advisers say, according to the report.

"He has his own views, but he is going to work according to Trump instructions, and try and achieve an outcome that the president likes," said a source close to Vance.