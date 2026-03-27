Germany to focus on Syria’s economic stabilization in talks with president

Syria's economic stabilization will be a main focus of the talks with President Ahmad al-Sharaa when he visits Berlin on Monday, the German government said Friday.

"Our goal is to help Syria become a stable and prosperous nation," and that will be part of the talks between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the Syrian president, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told journalists in Berlin.

The talks will also dwell on the war in Iran, the situation in Syria, the repatriation of Germany-based Syrians to their homeland, and the reconstruction of Syria, he added.

Meanwhile, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, Martin Giese, said talks on economic stabilization could center on "prospects for energy supply, strengthening bilateral economic ties, and the prerequisite for Syria's reintegration into the international financial system."

He also pointed to a planned German-Syrian economic roundtable on Monday, where high-ranking business and government representatives would discuss prospects for economic recovery and reconstruction in Syria.

Al-Sharaa was scheduled to visit Germany in January following an official invitation by Chancellor Merz, but that visit was postponed due to a new escalation of violence in Syria.