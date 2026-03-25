US offers 15-point peace plan to Iran, seeks ceasefire through Pakistan

US and Israel-based media report that Washington has presented a 15-point plan aimed at ending the war with Iran. According to unnamed sources, the proposal requires Iran to dismantle its three main nuclear facilities, halt all enrichment activities, suspend its ballistic missile program, stop supporting regional proxy forces, and fully open the Strait of Hormuz to international traffic.

In return, US-led sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear program would be lifted, and Washington would support Tehran's civilian nuclear initiatives. The plan was reportedly delivered via Pakistan, with Syed Asim Munir playing a key mediation role. Israeli media report that the US seeks a one-month ceasefire to negotiate the 15-point framework. No official confirmation has yet come from US or Iranian authorities.