Gulf countries, Jordan condemn Iranian attacks, affirm right to self-defense

The Gulf countries and Jordan on Wednesday strongly denounced Iranian attacks as a "flagrant violation" of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, affirming their full right to self-defense.

In a joint statement, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan said attacks carried out by Iran or its proxies constitute "a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter."

They particularly cited attacks launched by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq as "a breach of international laws and conventions," and "a blatant violation" of UN Security Council 2817, which demands Iran cease all assaults and threats against neighboring countries.

The statement called on the Iraqi government to take "the necessary measures" to halt attacks by armed groups against neighbors "in order to preserve fraternal relations and prevent further escalation."

Signatories reaffirmed their full right to self-defense "against these criminal attacks," and to take all necessary measures "to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability."

They also condemned acts and activities "that undermine the security and stability of the region's countries, planned by sleeper cells loyal to Iran and terrorist organizations linked to Hezbollah."

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.