Trump may announce ceasefire with Iran by Saturday: Israeli media

Israeli officials estimate that US President Donald Trump may announce a ceasefire with Iran by Saturday, according to Israeli media on Wednesday.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing an informed Israeli source, said Tel Aviv is concerned that Washington could temporarily halt fighting, maybe even 'unilaterally', to open the door for negotiations with Tehran.

Trump may temporarily stop the war if the Iranians present a "substantial concession," the source said, noting that Israel fears a pause in hostilities could come at a critical stage of the war.

KAN said that coordination between Israel and the US remains "productive," with the head of US Central Command expected to visit Israel soon to continue consultations.

Israeli Channel 12 said the prevailing assessment in Israel is that Trump could announce a ceasefire by Saturday, as political and security leaders seek to "maximize gains" from the war.

According to the outlet, priorities were set during a meeting attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to determine key objectives before any potential halt in fighting.

Sources cited by the channel said the chances of reaching a detailed agreement between Washington and Tehran remain low, but the possibility of a broader "framework agreement" is still under consideration.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said that Israel is accelerating military operations against Iran and "stepping on the gas" in anticipation of a possible ceasefire push in the coming days.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.