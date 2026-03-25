UN chief warns Iran war 'out of control,' world staring down barrel of wider conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that the Iran war has spun beyond all boundaries, declaring the conflict "out of control," cautioning that the world faces the prospect of a far broader confrontation.

"More than three weeks on, this war is out of control," Guterres told reporters at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York, adding that "the conflict has broken past the limits even leaders thought imaginable."

"The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war, a rising tide of human suffering, and a deeper global economic shock," he said, stressing that it "has gone too far."

Calling for an end to the military escalation, Guterres said. "It is time to stop climbing the escalation ladder and start climbing the diplomatic ladder, and return to full respect of international law."

Pointing to the key parties involved in the war, he said, "My message to the United States and Israel is that it is high time to end the war as human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating."

Guterres urged Iran to end attacks on the Gulf countries, arguing that they "are not parties to the conflict."

Highlighting the economic ripple effects of the war, Guterres said, "The prolonged closure of the Strait (of Hormuz) is choking the movement of oil, gas, and fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season."

The UN chief turned his attention to Lebanon and said, "Israel must stop its military operations and strikes in Lebanon, which are hitting civilians the hardest," adding, "The Gaza model must not be replicated in Lebanon."