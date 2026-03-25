CHINA SUPPORTS TÜRKIYES ROLE IN PROMOTING MIDEAST TALKS: FOREIGN MINISTER WANG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday expressed Beijing's support for Türkiye's "constructive role" in promoting Middle East talks, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Beijing supports Türkiye in "playing a constructive role in promoting the resumption of negotiations," Wang said during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Wang also voiced support for countries in the region "remaining calm" and "responding rationally to the current situation from a long-term perspective based on fundamental interests."

"The right and wrong of the conflict in the Middle East are clear, and the international community should adopt an objective and impartial position," said Wang, noting that the conflict is rapidly spilling over and spreading across the region.

The top priority is to "actively promote peace talks, seize opportunities for peace, and work toward de-escalation," he added.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.