Qatari, Pakistani leaders discuss peace efforts amid Middle East conflict

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the ongoing Middle East conflict in a phone call on Wednesday.

They agreed on the "urgent need for advancing peace efforts, encourage de-escalation, and promote dialogue to restore regional peace and stability," Sharif wrote on US social media company X.

He "reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent attacks against Qatar and other Gulf countries, extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives, and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity and support to Qatar in these challenging times."

Sharif assured Islamabad's "full solidarity and support with the brotherly people of Qatar, especially at this challenging time," and expressed his concern about hostilities in the region, according to a statement from his office.

Pakistan consistently urged all parties to de-escalate and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy, he said.

Sheikh Tamim "appreciated Pakistan's sincere diplomatic efforts for regional peace," said the statement.

Separately, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Pakistan's "timely and constructive" offer to host talks between the US and Iran, and praised Sharif and leaders of other "friendly" nations for stepping forward during a time of "acute regional danger."

He reaffirmed Iran's "right to defend its sovereignty" under international law, "particularly in the face of continued Israeli strikes in the country and in Lebanon."

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.