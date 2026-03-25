UK to try out social media bans, curfews for teenagers

Social media bans, digital curfews, and strict time limits on apps are to be given tryouts in the homes of hundreds of UK teenagers as officials step up efforts to examine the impact of online platforms on young people's well-being.

The government-led pilot will involve 300 teenagers, with participants placed into different groups: some will have social media apps disabled entirely, others will face overnight blocks or be restricted to one hour of daily use, while a control group will see no changes at all.

The aim is to compare how varying levels of access affect their daily lives.

The trial comes as nearly 30,000 parents and children have already responded to an ongoing consultation on children's digital well-being. The public has been urged to continue sharing views ahead of a May 26, 2026, deadline.

The initiative will run alongside questions over whether the UK should follow Australia's lead by making it illegal for under-16s to access many social media platforms.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said in a statement on Tuesday that the approach was rooted in evidence rather than assumption. "Testing different options in the real world," she said, adding: "These pilots will give us the evidence we need to take the next steps, informed by the experiences of families themselves."

Both teenagers and their parents will be interviewed at the beginning and end of the trial period, with researchers examining potential changes to family life, sleep patterns, and schoolwork.

Participants will also be asked about the practical challenges of restrictions, including how easy it is to set up parental controls and whether teenagers find ways to bypass them.

The data collected will be assessed by government officials alongside a panel of academics and considered together with responses to the wider consultation.

The move coincides with a growing international push to protect vulnerable minors from the harms of social media, with research saying the apps and websites are addictive and can reduce attention spans and lead to lower self-esteem.