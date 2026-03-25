Erdogan ,Qatari emir exchange condolences over helicopter crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged condolences over a helicopter crash during a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said early Wednesday.

The two leaders also discussed recent developments in the region, according to the statement.

Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim exchanged condolences over a helicopter crash at the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, the statement said.

The crash occurred Friday evening when a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter went down in the sea during training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command due to a technical malfunction, according to Türkiye's Defense Ministry.

Seven people were killed in the incident, including four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces member and two technicians from the ASELSAN defense corporation.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim thanked Erdogan for his efforts "to stop the war in our region," the statement said.

He also said that "the teams of the two countries will remain in constant dialogue," it added.



