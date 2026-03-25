MIDDLE EAST CRISIS MAY AFFECT BULGARIAS TOURISM SECTOR

The ongoing Middle East conflict may affect Bulgaria's tourism sector, particularly the upcoming summer season, tourism economist Mariana Yaneva told Bulgarian national news agency BTA on Wednesday.

Yaneva, head of the Department of Tourism Economics at the University of National and World Economy, said government authorities should coordinate efforts to promote Bulgaria as a safe destination for year-round travel with diverse recreational options.

She emphasized that Bulgaria should focus on domestic tourists and offer incentives such as holiday vouchers or tax breaks, similar to measures adopted in other European countries.

The expert noted that key foreign markets, particularly Israeli tourists traveling via charter programs, may decline this summer.

Hotels and tour operators serving these markets are expected to be most affected.

Yaneva suggested European tourists traveling by land could partially offset losses and said price increases should remain around 10% despite rising fuel costs.

She stressed the importance of licensed tour operators for managing risks and recommended that travelers use legally registered professionals for international trips.

Regarding long-term opportunities, Yaneva said the crisis could help rebrand Bulgaria as a four-season health and wellness destination and encourage niche tourism beyond summer, supporting more sustainable sector growth.

She also urged immediate European marketing campaigns promoting Bulgaria as a safe destination.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while affecting regional travel conditions.





