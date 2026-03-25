UK, Türkiye sign for Eurofighter aircraft deal in London

The UK and Türkiye on Wednesday signed a new agreement covering the maintenance and operational support of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, as defense ties between the two countries continue to strengthen.

The deal was finalized in London during a visit between Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and British Defense Secretary John Healey.

The agreement focuses on technical and logistical support for the aircraft under the Eurofighter Typhoon Project, said a statement by Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

During their talks in the capital, the two defense chiefs also discussed broader cooperation.

Officials confirmed that a separate contract covering the procurement of aircraft, equipment, and munitions linked to the program had already been signed last October.

The latest agreement is intended to ensure the long-term maintenance and operational readiness of the jets.

Both sides said they were committed to further strengthening defense collaboration in the coming years.

Last year Türkiye signed an £8 billion ($10.7 billion) deal with the UK to buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

Britain, a leading partner in the Eurofighter program, has been Türkiye's most vocal supporter, and the agreement followed months of negotiations between the two capitals after Türkiye overcame a German veto on the sale in 2024.