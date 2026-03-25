Iran’s army claims missile attack on USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

Iran's army claimed Wednesday that it targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with coastal cruise missiles, according to state media.

Press TV published a video stating that armed forces fired missiles at the US carrier, while the state-run IRNA news agency cited naval officials describing the operation.

According to IRNA, the commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, said the movements of the "enemy" aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln are under continuous monitoring and would be targeted once it enters the range of Iran's missile systems.

The agency said that cruise missiles capable of striking coastal targets were launched toward the US carrier group, forcing it to change position.

There was no confirmation from the US.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far more than 1,340 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





