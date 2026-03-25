PAKISTANS PRIME MINISTER BRIEFS SAUDI CROWN PRINCE ON OUTREACH AMID MIDEAST CONFLICT

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), briefing him on Pakistan's diplomatic efforts amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

"Appreciating the Kingdom's restraint, I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and unity in the ranks of the Ummah," Sharif said on the US social media platform X after the phone call.

Sharif said he also briefed the crown prince on Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic outreach aimed at promoting regional peace and stability, noting that both sides agreed to maintain close coordination.

He strongly condemned the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reiterated Pakistan's "unequivocal support" and solidarity with Saudi Arabia during what he described as a challenging period.

His phone call with MBS came after Sharif on Tuesday expressed Pakistan's readiness to host "conclusive" US-Iran talks.

Earlier on Monday, Sharif also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian where he expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and called for "collective" efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has emerged as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad signaling readiness to host talks if both sides agree. A 15-point US peace plan, delivered via Pakistan, outlines steps addressing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a The New York Times report.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are hosting "US military assets."





