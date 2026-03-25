China urges world to 'actively promote dialogue' among parties to Mideast conflict

China on Wednesday urged the international community to "actively promote dialogue" among the sides involved in the Middle East conflict.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the situation in the Middle East is rapidly evolving, with the US and Iran signaling a willingness for talks, offering a "glimmer of hope for peace," during a call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

Continuing the war will only lead to more casualties, unnecessary losses and broader spillover, he said, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

"The international community should actively promote dialogue among the conflicting parties; as long as talks continue, there is hope for peace," Wang said.

"China supports Egypt in continuing its mediation efforts in promoting the resumption of peace talks and a halt to the war," and Beijing is willing to continue making constructive efforts in this regard, he added.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt's concern about the situation, particularly the risk of attacks on energy and power infrastructure that could trigger wider regional instability.

He added that Egypt is working to de-escalate tensions.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.