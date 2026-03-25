No negotiations with US, Iran’s foreign minister says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday denied any negotiations between Iran and the US to end their ongoing conflict.

"There are no ongoing talks with the US," Araghchi said in comments carried by the state-run Press TV.

"The US is sending messages through different mediators and exchange of messages via mediators does not mean negotiations," he added.

The top diplomat called the US talks about negotiations with Iran "an admission of defeat."

"Didn't they claim unconditional surrender before? So why are they now mobilizing their top officials to negotiate?"