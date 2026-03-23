Trump, Starmer agree that reopening Strait of Hormuz is 'essential' for global energy stability

United States President Donald Trump (R) and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer (L) hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on February 27, 2025. (AA File Photo)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone Sunday with US President Donald Trump, with the two leaders agreeing that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is "essential" to restoring stability in global energy markets, according to Downing Street.

The call focused on the situation in the Middle East and the need to resume global shipping through the strategic waterway, according to a readout from the prime minister's office.

Starmer and Trump agreed to speak again soon, it said.

The White House did not immediately comment on the call.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively disrupted since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through it daily. Its closure has pushed global oil prices higher and raised fears of a prolonged energy market disruption.

Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran on Saturday, threatening to strike its power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the passage.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.