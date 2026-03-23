Gold prices see below $4,300 for 1st time since Dec. 2025

The price of gold saw below $4,300 level on Monday for the first time since December 2025.

The price of gold, hovering between $4,160 and $4,536 during Monday, is at around $4,210 per ounce as of 0655GMT, down 6% from Friday.

Last week, the price of gold saw the biggest weekly drop since 1983, decreasing more than 10%.

In January, the price of gold hit the historical high level nearing $5,600 threshold; it fell around 25% from its peak level.

The price of silver per ounce also fell by 7.6% to $62.6.