Israel says strikes on Iran and Hezbollah to continue for several more weeks

A view of major destruction at Javadiyeh and Beryanak districts as a result of US-Israeli attacks in Tehran, Iran on March 15, 2026. (AA File Photo)

Israel's strikes against Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah group are expected to continue for several more weeks, Israeli army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Sunday.

He said Israeli forces had used more than 10,000 munitions so far in the military campaign against Iran.

Defrin claimed that the Iranian government is becoming increasingly destabilized and noted that Iran's missile strikes on the Israeli cities of Arad and Dimona were not a new threat.

He told CNN on March 15 that the Israeli military is planning for "at least three more weeks" of war with Iran, with "thousands of targets ahead."

He said the military is "not working according to a stopwatch or a timetable but rather to achieve our goals," which are to "weaken the Iranian regime severely."

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The Israeli army has also pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and is conducting an expanding ground offensive in the southern part of the country since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.