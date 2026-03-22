Trump calls Democrats America’s greatest threat after ‘death of Iran’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called the Democratic Party the "greatest enemy" of the United States.

"Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

In another post, Trump also said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be deployed to airports to assist Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers on Monday, praising their dedication despite what he described as obstruction by Democrats.

The announcement comes a day after the president first threatened to deploy ICE agents to airports if Democrats do not agree to end a partial government shutdown.

"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all," he wrote.

TSA employees across US airports have been working without pay since a partial government shutdown began in February, after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a funding agreement.

After months of controversial ICE immigrant crackdowns in various US cities, resulting in some deaths and drawing fierce public opposition, Democrats have refused to give more funding to ICE unless serious reforms are made.

During the shutdown, TSA workers have had to keep working at airports without pay, as their jobs are classified as essential.

As the shutdown continues, Senate Democrats have sought to pass a series of narrower bills to fund non-ICE agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but Senate Republicans have rejected the effort.



