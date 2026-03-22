Trump reposts video mocking Starmer on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump shared a video on his Truth Social network Sunday of a TV comedy skit showing a terrified British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hoping to dodge a phone call with the American leader.

The skit, aired on the premiere of the new British version of Saturday Night Live -- adapted from the long-running US show -- shows Starmer, played by George Fouracres, panicking inside 10 Downing Street at the prospect of a call with Trump.

Starmer turns to a fake David Lammy, his deputy prime minister, and says, "What if Donald shouts at me?"

When Trump picks up the phone, Starmer immediately hangs up, asking why it is so difficult to talk to "that scary, scary, wonderful president".

"Sir, just be honest and tell him we can't send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz," Lammy says -- the vital shipping lane effectively blocked by Iran since the US-Israeli attacks that started the Middle East war.

"I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don't understand him like I do -- I can change him," Starmer says.

Trump did not post any comment alongside the video.

The US leader has repeatedly railed against Starmer since the start of the war, accusing him of not doing enough to support the United States.

"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," Trump said earlier this month, after Starmer initially declined to let US warplanes use UK bases to strike Iran.

"I'm disappointed with Keir," Trump has also said, slamming Starmer's "big mistake".

"I like him, I think he's a nice man, but I'm disappointed."









