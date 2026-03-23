Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘open,’ but ships fear passage

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran's foreign minister on Sunday said that the Strait of Hormuz is open, but ships fear passage over a US-Israeli offensive against Tehran.

"Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran," Abbas Araghchi said on US social media company X.

"No insurer—and no Iranian—will be swayed by more threats. Try respect," he added. "Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither."

In a statement released on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also said the Strait of Hormuz is "not blocked."

However, it added that the vessels "belonging to the aggressor parties cannot be considered as normal and non-hostile passage, and will be dealt with in accordance with the legal framework arising from the conflict, as well as the decisions and measures of the competent Iranian authorities."

Since early March, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade, to most ships. The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, starting with the largest, if Tehran did not open the strategic passage within 48 hours.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.