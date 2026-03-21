US says it hit over 8,000 Iranian military targets, including 130 vessels

US Central Command on Saturday claimed that over 8,000 of Iran's military targets, including 130 vessels, had been hit, marking "the largest elimination of a navy over a three-week period since World War II."

"Just two days ago, the US Army launched the longest field artillery strike in Army combat history using precision strike missiles. The strike took out Iranian military infrastructure, demonstrating the US military's unmatched reach and lethality," Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US CENTCOM, said in a video posted on the US social media company X.

He also claimed that Iran has suffered a major decline in its combat capabilities over the previous three weeks.

Alleging that Iran's military abilities are causing a "dangerous risk" for international shipping, Cooper said that they were able to demolish Tehran's intelligence support sites and missile radar relays that were responsible for following ship movements, along with the facility.

Cooper noted that the US has built "the most extensive air defense umbrella in the world, over the Middle East right now," and that Washington's Gulf partners have defended themselves against Iran-sent drones, demonstrating "the strength of our partnerships as we work shoulder to shoulder."

"We also remain zeroed in on dismantling Iran's decades-old threat to the free flow of commerce throughout the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

"Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz is degraded as a result, and we will not stop pursuing these targets," he further said.