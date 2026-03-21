WELBECK DOUBLE DELIVERS NEXT BLOW TO LIVERPOOLS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOPES

News Sports Welbeck double delivers next blow to Liverpool's Champions League hopes

Welbeck double delivers next blow to Liverpool's Champions League hopes

Danny Welbeck netted a brace for Brighton & Hove Albion as Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes were dealt a further blow with a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

DPA SPORTS Published March 21,2026 Subscribe

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck struck twice as Liverpool's hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a further blow by a 2-1 Premier League defeat on Saturday.



Arne Slot's Reds arrived in Sussex without injured pair Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah and bidding to bounce back from drawing at home to relegation-threatened Tottenham and losing at bottom club Wolves.



Welbeck headed the Seagulls into an early lead at Amex Stadium before benefitting from the tightest of offside calls to claim his 12th top-flight goal of the season after Milos Kerkez had capitalised on a mistake from Lewis Dunk to equalise.



A fourth victory in five games lifts Albion back into the top half of the table, while another disappointing outing for the reigning champions was compounded by top scorer Hugo Ekitike suffering an early injury.











