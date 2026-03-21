European, Canadian diplomat condemn growing 'settler terror' in West Bank

Diplomatic missions of 13 European countries and Canada in Jerusalem and Ramallah on Saturday strongly condemned what they called "increasing settler terror" and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a joint statement, the missions of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the EU, Ireland, Finland, France, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Sweden, and Switzerland "strongly condemned increasing settler terror and violence by the security forces inflicted upon communities."

"This violence by settler militias, aimed at taking over land and creating a coercive environment, forcing Palestinians to leave their homes, must end," read the joint statement, expressing that they are especially "appalled" by the killings of Palestinians over these past weeks.

The missions called on Israeli authorities to prevent and prosecute the lethal violence, raids and attacks.

"Israel has an obligation as the occupying power to protect Palestinian communities," it added.

The joint statement came amid growing international concern over continuous killings by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank amid the ongoing armed conflict in the region.

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians, injured about 11,700 others, and led to the arrest of roughly 22,000 people.