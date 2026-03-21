Ex-NATO chief says attack on Iran has 'no basis in international law'

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday reiterated calls for all parties involved in the Iran war to exercise restraint and resume diplomatic dialogue, noting that there is no legal basis for the US-Israeli attack against Tehran.

"The attack on Iran has no basis in international law," Jens Stoltenberg, who is currently serving as the finance minister of Norway, said in an interview with Spanish daily El Pais.

Stoltenberg's remarks, who served as secretary general of NATO from 2014 to 2024, came in response to a question about whether he supports Spain's decision to oppose the war and prohibit the US military from using Spanish bases for further attacks in the Middle East.

The former NATO chief reiterated Norway's call on parties to exercise restraint and resume diplomatic dialogue as soon as possible to find a solution to the conflict.

He also noted that Norway has clearly condemned the Iranian regime's violence against its own people and shares concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

Asked whether NATO is going through one of its worst moments since its creation in 1949, he said there are significant challenges in the transatlantic relationship.

"But at the same time, it must be acknowledged that Europe is making an effort unseen in decades to guarantee its own security," he noted.

Stoltenberg added: "There have always been some differences among the allies. I am certain that we will remain united to protect one another."

Regarding the impact of the Iran war on the Norwegian economy and whether it will benefit from rising crude oil prices as a major oil exporter, he expresses skepticism, noting that it is unclear whether the price increase will benefit Norway.

"Norway now has significant exposure to international financial markets through our sovereign wealth fund. The stock market declines are hurting us more than the rise in the price of crude oil is helping us," he added.

His remarks came amid the broader regional escalation since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with missiles and drones targeting Israel and US assets and interests across Arab countries. Several of those strikes have caused casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, drawing condemnation from targeted countries.



