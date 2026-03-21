Organization of Turkic States summit to be held in May: Kazakh president

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Saturday that the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) would be held in the Kazakh city of Turkistan in May.

Tokayev visited the city and the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi during Nowruz.

Calling the city "a golden cradle for the Kazakh people," Tokayev noted that his first visit as president was to Turkistan, expressing his "special feelings" for the city.

"At the same time, Turkistan is a sacred hearth for brother Turkic nations. The city is a sacred place where our national identities, indomitable spirits, unique cultures, and our traditions are reflected," he said.

Pointing out the plans to hold the extraordinary summit of the OTS presidents in Turkistan in mid-May, he underlined the importance of the summit "during today's unstable conditions."





