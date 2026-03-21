K-pop stars BTS stage massive concert in Seoul after military service

K-pop superstars BTS made their long-awaited comeback on Saturday with an hour-long show at the historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, streamed live worldwide on Netflix.



Against the backdrop of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed songs from their new album "Arirang" – named after a famous folk song – for the first time.



The band told their "army," as the BTS fanbase is known: "It's been a long journey, but now we're finally here."



The police expected around 260,000 visitors in the area surrounding the square ahead of the event.



The musicians also thanked fans watching the concert worldwide on Netflix. "We've worked hard to show a more mature and evolved version of BTS," they said.



The concert came a day after the release of the new 14-track album, which sold almost 4 million copies on its first day, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing BTS's agency Big Hit Music. It also topped the iTunes album charts in many countries.



Fans worldwide waited almost four years for the band's comeback as the musicians were completing their compulsory military service, one after the other, starting in 2022.



Rather than join the military, Rapper Suga served in a social welfare organization, an option permitted in exceptional cases in South Korea.



There has been a great deal of excitement and hype surrounding the return of the "Bangtan Sonyeondan," roughly translating to "bulletproof scouts."

