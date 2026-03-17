WFP warns Middle East conflict could push global hunger to record levels

The World Food Program (WFP) warned Tuesday that escalating conflict in the Middle East could drive global hunger to record levels, with millions more at risk.

New WFP analysis projects that "almost 45 million more people could fall into acute food insecurity" if the conflict continues, adding to the 318 million already affected worldwide.

"This would take global hunger levels to an all-time record, and it's a terrible prospect," WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau told reporters in Geneva.

He warned that disruptions to energy and fertilizer markets are already driving food price increases, particularly in import-dependent regions.

"The spike in global food and fuel costs could leave millions of families priced out of stable foods," Skau said.

According to the WFP, countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia face the highest risk due to reliance on imports, with projected increases in hunger across both regions.

"If this conflict continues, it will send shockwaves across the globe," Skau said, warning that vulnerable families "will be hit the hardest."