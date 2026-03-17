UK reiterates need for 'swiftest possible resolution' to Middle East crisis

The British foreign secretary on Tuesday accused Iran of making efforts to "hijack the global economy," stressing that the UK wants to see the "swiftest possible resolution" of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

"We want to see the swiftest possible resolution of this crisis that brings security and stability back to the region, that stops Iran's threats to its neighbors and their efforts to hijack the global economy," Yvette Cooper told parliament.

Noting that the events in the Middle East have consequences around the world, she said: "As the Prime Minister said yesterday, we will not be drawn into a wider war. Nor will we outsource our foreign policy."

Cooper also updated the lawmakers about the British nationals in the region, saying there were more than 300,000 British citizens in the region at the outset of the crisis.

She added that as of Tuesday, 100,000 of them have flown back from the region since the start of the crisis.

"And as I speak, British Typhoons and F-35s are flying in defense of the Eastern Mediterranean and across Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Iraq," said the foreign secretary, adding the UK's defensive military action is supporting the wider region.

"We want to see an end to this war as quickly as possible. The longer it goes on, the more dangerous the situation becomes," she reiterated.

Cooper said that Iran's capabilities have been "massively degraded," adding: "But this conflict has confirmed the threat the regime poses -- through its weapons and its proxies."