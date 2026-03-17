Turkish foreign minister to begin regional diplomacy tour focused on ending Middle East war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday said that he will begin a tour to regional countries starting Wednesday to discuss possible steps to stop the war in the Middle East.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara on Tuesday with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand following their meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Fidan said that political assassinations targeting Iranian officials and political figures are "illegal acts outside the normal laws of war" and must end immediately.

He further said the war has begun to spread in Lebanon and is becoming increasingly complicated in Iraq, adding that Türkiye's efforts to remove what he described as "the calamity of war hanging over the Islamic world" continue without interruption.

Fidan added that the upcoming tour aims to convey messages from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and share Türkiye's assessments and proposals on how regional peace can be made permanent.

The foreign minister added that he has also held talks with many Western and Eastern counterparts, exchanging views and evaluating developments.

"Our goal is the same: a geography where everyone lives within their own borders in security and sovereignty, where Palestinians have their own state, and where Iran, Arabs, and all of us live in peace, stability and security," he said, adding: "This is possible. We have this vision, and we will continue to work toward it with great determination."