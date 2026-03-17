Argentina formally exits WHO as Milei reclaims ‘health sovereignty’

Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially taken effect, the government led by President Javier Milei announced on Tuesday.

The move marks a definitive break with the UN's primary health body, exactly one year after the formal notification was first issued.

"Argentina communicated this decision to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on March 17, 2025," announced Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno via social media. "In accordance with the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the withdrawal becomes effective one year after that notification."

The Milei administration's departure is rooted in a fierce ideological opposition to the WHO's management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Milei has repeatedly characterized the organization as a "nefarious" entity, famously labeling the global lockdowns as the "greatest experiment in social control in history."

The government argues that the WHO's directives during the pandemic were driven by political interests rather than rigorous science. By exiting the treaty, Argentina joins other administrations seeking to reclaim national autonomy over public health policy.

Argentina's exit mirrors the policy of its primary global ally, US President Donald Trump. Since returning to the White House, Trump has renewed his campaign against the WHO, accusing the body of institutional failure and a lack of transparency.

The synchronized moves by Washington and Buenos Aires represent a significant challenge to global health governance. Both governments have criticized the WHO for allegedly overstepping its mandate and infringing upon the sovereignty of member states.

Quirno said that Argentina is not retreating into total isolation. Instead, the country plans to pivot toward a more decentralized model of health diplomacy.

"Argentina will continue to promote international cooperation in health through bilateral agreements and regional forums," he stated. The minister added that this new approach would "fully safeguard [Argentina's] sovereignty and its decision-making authority regarding health policies," moving away from what the administration views as "supranational impositions."