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News Türkiye Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss steps to end Iran war

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss steps to end Iran war

According to information obtained from sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Fidan and Sergey Lavrov exchanged views during the phone call on concrete steps that could be taken to end the war in the region as soon as possible and to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 17,2026
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TURKISH, RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS STEPS TO END IRAN WAR

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss efforts to end the ongoing Iran war and return to negotiations.

The call focused on possible steps to bring the conflict to an end and resume talks between the parties, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the conversation, Fidan underlined that the prolongation of the war poses growing risks both to countries in the region and to the international order, the sources said.

The ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to host the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, reaffirming Ankara's role as a potential mediator.

Energy security issues were also discussed during the call, the sources added.