Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss steps to end Iran war

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss efforts to end the ongoing Iran war and return to negotiations.

The call focused on possible steps to bring the conflict to an end and resume talks between the parties, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the conversation, Fidan underlined that the prolongation of the war poses growing risks both to countries in the region and to the international order, the sources said.

The ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to host the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, reaffirming Ankara's role as a potential mediator.

Energy security issues were also discussed during the call, the sources added.

















