Turkish president calls for swift end to 'senseless, unlawful' US-Israel war with lran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday stressed his country's goal to bring an end to the "senseless, unlawful, and extremely wrong war in Iran as soon as possible."

Speaking at an iftar event at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye has "strongly condemned attacks violating international law, regardless of who carries them out, as we work to prevent the war from spreading."

He also stressed that Türkiye is managing the critical situation with patience, prudence, and a careful approach to provocations, while taking necessary measures to limit the war's negative impact on the economy and citizens.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people so far, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian figures.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, claiming attacks on "US military assets," causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

Israeli forces have also intensified airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon since early Tuesday, alongside a limited ground incursion, according to the Lebanese army and state media.